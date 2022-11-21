EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.

This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community.

The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins elementary in south central El Paso.

“It’s such a great feeling because they are so appreciative and you know just giving away a turkey can change someone’s life and it’s a turkey to us but like it just means so much more”, said Alvin to our crews about his charity.

A&A All The Way is a foundation that focuses on recreation and fitness, children`s basic needs, and supporting kids in military families.