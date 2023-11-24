EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans gathered at Red Sands on Friday, Nov. 24 for the annual “Turkey Run” hosted by Max Tire & Performance, which was an all-day event.

KTSM spoke with the Texas Rescue Patrol which said the event is their second busiest day of the year in terms of call volume, with Fourth of July being the first.

The event, which includes a memorial trail and toy run, has been going on for over four years now.

“We heard about it from family members so we wanted to come out here and check it out and see,” said El Pasoan Melissa Chavez.

Families told KTSM they make this a tradition.

“We come here every year with my family and friends,” said Dominic Hernandez.

The organizers, Max Tire & Performance, partner with the Grace Christian Center to raise donations and toys for those in need.

“Over there in the front, it said 10 bucks or toy donation and I think that’s pretty cool because kids don’t have nothing like we do. Some kids don’t have things like we do and they get a toy donation at event like this,” Hernandez said.

Chavez said this event puts a positive impact on the community.

Some people told KTSM they worry about their safety.

Texas Rescue Patrol said they are always available for any assistance.

“It is a challenge to traverse through an area like this when it’s so congested, even for us. As you look around the the area here, you’ll notice a lot of emergency lighting that’s affixed to a lot of these side-by-side. So we’d like to remind the public that if you do see our vehicles and the lights are activated, we only activate those lights during times of emergency,” said Jamil Moutran, chief of the Texas Rescue Patrol and Desert Haven EMS.