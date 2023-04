EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of Borderland families took advantage of beautiful weather and celebrated Easter at City of El Paso parks.

The city says Easter is one of the busiest times of the year for its 300 parks.

Photos by Tony Pina

New this year, city officials told Borderland residents not to bring confetti-filled eggs to parks because of how difficult it is to clean up the mess that’s left behind.

Across the border in Juarez, hundreds of people gathered at the Chamizal to celebrate Easter as well.