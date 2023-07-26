EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Texas DPS trooper had a human smuggling pursuit with an SUV near I-10 and Sunland Park on Wednesday, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the SUV came to a stop on the interstate near Sun Bowl Drive and the driver ran towards UTEP but was eventually caught and detained.

There were an unknown number of migrants in the pursued vehicle. EMS was dispatched to treat dehydration and Border Patrol agents were on scene.

The investigation is still pending, according to the spokesperson.