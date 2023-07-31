EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A total of nine people were transported to a local hospital early Monday morning, July 31 after a human smuggling pursuit ended in a three-vehicle crash in West El Paso.

According to a DPS spokesperson, a Texas DPS trooper had a pursuit near Artcraft and South Desert at around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

The pursuit resulted in a crash on South Desert and Redd Road.

The spokesperson says there were a total of three vehicles involved in the crash, including the pursued vehicle.

The driver of the pursued vehicle fled on foot after the crash.

The driver was then taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital along with six migrants who were also in the pursued vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers, including a child are in critical but stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

The El Paso Fire Department also responded to the crash, calling it a “mass casualty incident.”

The Fire Department provided an update at around 2 a.m. Monday, stating that 8 people were transported with minor injuries, one person was transported with severe injuries and another person was checked at the scene but refused transport.

The scene has been turned over to law enforcement. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, according to the spokesperson.