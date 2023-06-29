EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A human smuggling pursuit ended in a crash in West El Paso late Wednesday night, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The spokesperson says at around 10:40 p.m., a Texas DPS trooper had a pursuit that started on I-10 East and ended in a crash at the intersection of Paisano Drive and Executive Boulevard.

The spokesperson adds there were a total of five subjects involved. Three migrants including the driver were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The subjects were turned over to Border Patrol, according to the spokesperson.