ENCINAL, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said four people died and three others were critically wounded in a crash along Interstate 35 in Encinal.
“The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement & crashed into a commercial vehicle,” DPS said.
Officials did not yet provide the time of the crash, but the Encinal Police Department posted to Facebook at 9:19 Thursday morning.
“There is a heavy Law Enforcement presence at the Loves Truck Stop due to a critical police incident,” police said. “Multiple local, state & Federal agencies are on scene.”
Police said the roadway will be blocked for several hours, and it was described as “an active crime scene.”
Encinal is roughly 40 miles north of Laredo.
The incident comes just days after smuggled migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio. The latest death toll from the incident was 53.
