EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A human head was found Tuesday morning in San Isidro, a community South East of Juarez after a call alerted the authorities of the gruesome find.

Initial reports said it was that of a man and it was found near Miguel Ahumada Elementary School by a man driving by.

Once reported, the first ones on scene were the National Guard, followed by police who later closed the area to through traffic diverting it to backroads around the crime scene.

The crime scene was then left handed over to the Chihuahua State Agency for further investigation.

