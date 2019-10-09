‘Hugs Not Walls’ event scheduled for late October at El Paso-Juarez border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The seventh, “Hugs Not Walls’ event has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.

It’s an event that reunites hundreds of local families who are separated by the U.S. and Mexico border.

“Hugs Not Walls” is organized by the Border Network for Human Rights which states that the meeting between both families is a symbolic gesture to reflect the ties that bind both communities together and to denounce the deportation policies.

“These policies and attitudes come from people who are outsiders to this community and who do not understand the symbiotic nature of the relationship between the two countries,” said Fernando Garcia, Executive Director of Border Network for Human Rights. “Walls don’t work. Walls only separate families.”

“Hugs Not Walls” had been held every May and October, but the last two events were canceled at the request of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who cited construction of the new border fencing and other security concerns.

Most recently, BNHR convened the El Paso Firme Campaign Against White Supremacy following the mass murder of 22 El Pasoans who were shopping at a local Walmart when Patrick Wood Crusius allegedly opened fire inside the store.

“When a white supremacist opened fire on our own, we felt the weight of the corrosive hateful language that Trump has been spewing. We are here to show, he nor his followers define us. We are about family, love and understanding, and values that put the lives of people first,” Garcia added.

The Hugs Not Walls event will take place somewhere along the border, but an exact location has not been revealed.