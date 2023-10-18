EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) will be celebrating El Paso Giving Day by locking Vice President of the HSEP Board of Directors, Anton Conlon into a kennel for 24 hours.

HSEP invites the public to join their Facebook Live at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 18, as Conlon will be locked in one the kennels for 24 hours or until the Humane Society hits their $12,000 goal for this year’s El Paso Giving Day which lands on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Humane Society says Conlon’s decision to step into the life of a shelter animal will be impactful in his role as an advocate for all shelter animals and what the kennel environment is like.

“I think it’s important to have first-hand experience of what life in the kennel is like, to understand what our residents go through while they wait for their forever home,” Conlon said. “As a member of the Board of Directors and an HSEP adopter, I want to understand what my

dogs went through while they waited for their Gotcha Day.”