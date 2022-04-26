EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Deming High School are one of the top 50 school in the country running to win $50,000 towards their art education program.

The Vans Custom Culture Competition is a nationwide high school art competition that aims to inspire youth creativity and self-expression through the arts, while also making an impact in communities and schools who need additional funds.

Luna Robledo and Abigail Carreon at Deming High are representing New Mexico and the competition is moving to the public voting stage where four runners-up schools will each receive $15,000 and the grand prize winner will receive $50,000 for their art program.

Voting runs through May 6th. To vote, click here





