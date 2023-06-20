EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water and El Paso Electric want to let the Borderland know they are providing services and tips for use during high temperatures.

According to El Paso Electric, they prepare for the hot summer months all year.

“This is not new to us for El Paso Electric. We prepare for it all year. This is done through collaborative efforts amongst strategic planning and evaluations,” said Director of System and Operations Abel Bustillos.

With triple digits in the next two weeks, air conditioning will be used for long hours of the day and many residents will want to save up, which is why El Paso Electric and El Paso Water want to remind you to keep a few tips in mind.

Close windows when A/C is on

Clean and replace A/C filters and systems

Use LED lights instead

Power strips help conserve energy

Turn off the lights before leaving a room

As for El Paso Water, they provide these tips all year-round.

Take short minute showers

Turn off faucet when lathering hands

Turn off faucet while brushing teeth

Fill up sink while shaving

Soak dishes instead of scraping with water running

Fill up dishwasher before pressing start

Use cold water for laundry

And if you own an Energy Starqualified washing machine model, this also helps with saving energy.

For more information on El Paso Electric, click here and for conservation with El Paso Water click here.

