EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water and El Paso Electric want to let the Borderland know they are providing services and tips for use during high temperatures.
According to El Paso Electric, they prepare for the hot summer months all year.
“This is not new to us for El Paso Electric. We prepare for it all year. This is done through collaborative efforts amongst strategic planning and evaluations,” said Director of System and Operations Abel Bustillos.
With triple digits in the next two weeks, air conditioning will be used for long hours of the day and many residents will want to save up, which is why El Paso Electric and El Paso Water want to remind you to keep a few tips in mind.
- Close windows when A/C is on
- Clean and replace A/C filters and systems
- Use LED lights instead
- Power strips help conserve energy
- Turn off the lights before leaving a room
As for El Paso Water, they provide these tips all year-round.
- Take short minute showers
- Turn off faucet when lathering hands
- Turn off faucet while brushing teeth
- Fill up sink while shaving
- Soak dishes instead of scraping with water running
- Fill up dishwasher before pressing start
- Use cold water for laundry
And if you own an Energy Starqualified washing machine model, this also helps with saving energy.
For more information on El Paso Electric, click here and for conservation with El Paso Water click here.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.