(WTAJ) — Through three weeks of the NFL season, fans are adjusting to using Prime Video exclusively for Thursday night games. However, the games are streaming somewhere else for free.

While still under the Amazon umbrella, Twitch has streamed the previous two games and will continue streaming all Thursday Night Football games on its platform for free. Twitch was purchased by Amazon for $970 million in 2014.

The broadcast will still come from Amazon Prime, which holds the exclusive Thursday Night Football rights for the next 11 years. Amazon paid the NFL a reported $11 billion for the deal.

Those interested in watching any Thursday Night Football game, being run by Amazon/Prime Video, can do so by going to Twitch’s website or using the Twitch app on Apple and Android devices, Xbox and Playstation consoles, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire Sticks. There is currently no Twitch application on Roku.

After opening Twitch, all you have to do is search for Prime Video. Each Thursday Night Football Game is slated to start at 8:15 p.m. EST. No account is needed to watch the game.

While Twitch is primarily for streaming video games, it has recently branched out to allow more on its platform, including football, music and more.