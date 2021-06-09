How to prevent injuries at the gym

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With more El Pasoans heading back to the gym or joining for the first time, a local trainer says some are getting injured from trying to speed up their fitness journey.

Andrew Lozano, manager at Anytime Fitness, said injuries at the gym were occurring pre-pandemic time as well when people took a break from exercise and then tried to get back to where they left off in a short period of time.

He suggested starting off with lighter weights and slowly building up to prevent injuries.

“Ligaments and tendons don’t keep up with the muscle endurance, so some of the injuries they will commonly see are lower back, hip or even shoulder injuries,” said Lozano.

He advised everyone’s workout routine should include a warm-up, a pre-exercise routine that coincides with your workout that day, depending on different groups of muscles and after the workout, such as a static stretch.

“Talk to your trainers at the gym, don’t be afraid to ask questions,” added Lozano, who encouraged El Pasoans to exercise because it helps both their physical and mental health. “I’ve seen people come out of the gym happier.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.