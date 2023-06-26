EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are feeling the triple digits and the El Paso Fire Department discusses the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

With the Sun City marking 110 degrees, EPFD spokesperson Enrique Duenas encourages the community to stay in shaded areas and air-conditioned buildings.

“We’re under a heat advisory. We’re asking people to be extremely careful out there, to watch out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Duenas.

Duenas says if you’re planning to do any outdoor activities such as sports, try to do them during the morning or evening when it cools down.

“That way they’re not down there between noon and 4 p.m. which is the worst times of the day because of the heat.”

Since the triple digits have begun, he adds they’ve only received 10 calls from minor heat exhaustion scares.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had anyone suffer from any major heat related injuries so far, but that is why we’re asking people we want to continue like that,” Duenas said.

Telling KTSM, they’re activating cooling sites for those with no air conditioning or have been spending their time outdoors and need a place to cool down.

“They’re located at the libraries and located at the rec centers. So, you can visit there we have waters, we have a space for seating, we have activities of course and of course there is A/C to cool down, and it is free of charge.”

As for those who need overnight shelters, Duenas says you can call 311 to connect an individual to a shelter.

When it comes to heat stroke and heat exhaustion, Duenas says there are different signs, there are different signs for both.

Heat Exhaustion:

Thirsty

Fatigue

Dizzy

Profusely sweating

Heat Strokes:

Not sweating

Clam Skin

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

