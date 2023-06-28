EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department and the City of Las Cruces are encouraging dog owners to implement a safety plan to help keep their pets safe and calm during the Fourth of July holiday.

The following is a list of safety tips the police department has provided for pet safety.

Provide your dog with a safe haven, possibly a closet or interior space away from exterior walls and windows that’s quiet and free from outdoor noises and lights.

Physically distance your pets from where fireworks are being used.

Ensure your pet has a collar and is properly tagged or chipped.

Do not take pets to fireworks shows. Even though your dog might not bark or whimper, the sights and sounds from pyrotechnics may cause unnecessary stress.

Do not leave a dog tied up, outdoors or alone when fireworks are being used nearby.

If possible, stay indoors and comfort your dog or cat when fireworks are in use outdoors.

Consider closing all doors and windows and using sound, such as TV or radio, to help muffle the noises caused by fireworks.

Consider using a dog anxiety vest that helps calm canines during thunder or pyrotechnic displays. Remember to remove the vest when appropriate to keep the dog from overheating.

Avoid walking your dog when fireworks are being used.

Refrain from discharging fireworks near where livestock are corralled or boarded.

Limited exposure to fireworks should be offered for dogs, cats, small animals, domesticated birds, horses and other livestock.

“Many pets become stressed, hide or run away because they are startled by the sounds of fireworks. Dogs, particularly, may show signs of anxiety such as whining, whimpering, restlessness and panting when fireworks are ignited nearby.” said the Las Cruces Police Department.

The police department says those who use fireworks are encouraged to be respectful of pets and livestock that live nearby.