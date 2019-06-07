How to keep cool as El Paso hits first triple-digit high of 2019

El Paso officially hit the first triple-digit high on Friday after hitting 100° at about 4 p.m. This comes seven days earlier than the average date of June 14.
As the temperatures heat up, there are a few things you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe.
People can be critically injured or killed when the core body temperature reaches 104° F and a body temperature of 107° F is considered lethal.
The Las Cruces Police Department has provided the following tips to keep in mind this summer:
- Do not leave pets or people (sleeping babies, children, elderly) in a car, even with the windows “cracked” or down.
- Place a purse or wallet in the back seat as a reminder that your child is in the car.
- Do not leave pets in the bed of a pickup as surface temperatures can rise quickly.
- Don’t let breezes, windy weather, or cloudy days fool you. The lack of circulation inside an enclosed vehicle on a warm day, even after sunset, can be deadly.
- Avoid overexertion of dogs such as walking/jogging them during the heat of the day.
- Provide proper shade, ventilation, and fresh water for pets.
- Always lock your car when unattended and teach children that vehicles are never to be used as play areas.
- Call 911 if you see a person or pet left unattended in an enclosed vehicle.
June is, on average, our warmest month of the year, and many more triple-digit highs are in the forecast this week.
Stay updated with KTSM 9 News on-air and online for the latest weather updates.