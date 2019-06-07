How to keep cool as El Paso hits first triple-digit high of 2019

El Paso officially hit the first triple-digit high on Friday after hitting 100° at about 4 p.m. This comes seven days earlier than the average date of June 14.

As the temperatures heat up, there are a few things you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe.

People can be critically injured or killed when the core body temperature reaches 104° F and a body temperature of 107° F is considered lethal.

The Las Cruces Police Department has provided the following tips to keep in mind this summer:

Do not leave pets or people (sleeping babies, children, elderly) in a car, even with the windows “cracked” or down.

Place a purse or wallet in the back seat as a reminder that your child is in the car.

Do not leave pets in the bed of a pickup as surface temperatures can rise quickly.

Don’t let breezes, windy weather, or cloudy days fool you. The lack of circulation inside an enclosed vehicle on a warm day, even after sunset, can be deadly.

Avoid overexertion of dogs such as walking/jogging them during the heat of the day.

Provide proper shade, ventilation, and fresh water for pets.

Always lock your car when unattended and teach children that vehicles are never to be used as play areas.

Call 911 if you see a person or pet left unattended in an enclosed vehicle.

June is, on average, our warmest month of the year, and many more triple-digit highs are in the forecast this week.

Stay updated with KTSM 9 News on-air and online for the latest weather updates.