How many people have been vaccinated in El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 1 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region, according to city data.
City vaccination data show a total of 970,164 vaccine doses have been administered in El Paso. People ages 65 and older having the highest percentage of being fully vaccinated.
With 4 percent of people 80 and older having been fully vaccinated and 14 percent of people ages 65 to 79.
The next age group with the highest percentage are those ages 16 to 49 with 53 percent having been fully vaccinated. And, 23 percent of people ages 50-65 have been fully vaccinated and those 12 to 15 making up 5.57 percent.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.