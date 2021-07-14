How many people have been vaccinated in El Paso?

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 1 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region, according to city data.

City vaccination data show a total of 970,164 vaccine doses have been administered in El Paso. People ages 65 and older having the highest percentage of being fully vaccinated.

With 4 percent of people 80 and older having been fully vaccinated and 14 percent of people ages 65 to 79.

The next age group with the highest percentage are those ages 16 to 49 with 53 percent having been fully vaccinated. And, 23 percent of people ages 50-65 have been fully vaccinated and those 12 to 15 making up 5.57 percent.

