How El Paso DIRECTV customers can help bring KTSM back to their screens

Effective 11:59 p.m. local time on July 3, direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse unilaterally dropped the network and local community programming for over 120 stations impacting consumers and viewers in 97 markets across the United States.

The action follows DIRECTV ’s refusal to accept an offer of an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2 to allow the stations’ owner, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (“Nexstar”) and DIRECTV/AT&T to reach a new agreement allowing the direct broadcast satellite service provider (as well as AT&T’s U-verse systems and its subscription streaming television service, DIRECTV NOW) the right to continue to air the highly-rated programming.

KTSM appreciates the support and patience of all viewers. Please contact AT&T and DIRECTV directly and demand they bring back your station.

Contact them by calling 855-937-9469 or visiting the following social media pages:

Facebook

Twitter