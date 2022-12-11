SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality.

The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the power is out.

Facebook: US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Texas

Close the blinds and curtains to keep in some of the heat that is already in the building.

Close the doors of rooms no one currently occupies to avoid wasting heat.

Stuff towels or rags in the cracks under doors to keep as much heat inside the room

Wear layers of warm loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

Make sure to keep ingesting food and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Be sure to avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Have any more tips? Let us know! It might just help a neighbor or a stranger in the future.