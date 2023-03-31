EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Do you ever wonder how sweet nectar is made? Ceballos Honey, based in Fabens, is sending their bees to California to pollinate to make honey for the Borderland.

“You can have a month of mesquite, a month of cotton, a couple of weeks. It all just depends on Mother Nature,” said bee keeper John Mendez.

Mendez tells KTSM besides Fabens, they send their bees to rural towns such as Clint and San Elizario.

“So the queen starts laying eggs, so that means everything is flowering. The beehive is essentially an engine. They’re turned on in spring,” Mendez said.

While summer is also a busy season for their bees. Mendez says they handle 75 percent of their pollination during the spring.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, across the country, honey bees pollinate 15 billion crops a year.

However, when temperatures drop, bees slow down at the farm.

“If it’s really windy like this or if it’s cloudy, the bees are not flying too much. They’re not really doing a lot,” he said.

While their bees are in California pollinating on almond trees, they will come back and be ready to make mesquite-flavored honey.

If haven’t tried Ceballos Honey yet, like them on Facebook. Ceballos Honey is located 1118 E Main St. in Fabens.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.