HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Houston was ranked in the top 10 fastest-sinking coastal cities in a report by the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum cited a study published in the journal of Geophysical Research Letters in their rankings.

Houston was listed tenth in the ranking, sinking 1.95 cm per year from 2015 to 2020, the report stated.

“Some areas are prone to a natural amount of subsistence, but in many cities, human activities like groundwater pumping oil and gas grilling and rapid construction are accelerating it,” the report stated.

The report has Tianjin, China as the fastest-sinking coastal city, with an average of 5.22 centimeters per year. The majority of the cities in the ranking were from areas in South and Southeast Asia.

Houston was the only city from the United States in the top-10 fast-sinking cities rankings.