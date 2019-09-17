House panel addresses mass violence and community safety holds first meeting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — State lawmakers will meet to discuss safety in Texas following two deadly mass-shootings within a month in the state.

The House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety meets Tuesday for the first time for an organizational meeting.

Seven people died and two-dozen were hurt in a deadly shooting in Odessa earlier this month. 22 people were killed and 20 were injured in an attack at an El Paso Walmart less than a month prior.

Following those incidents, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the formation of a committee in each chamber to address mass violence prevention and community safety. Gov. Greg Abbott also created a domestic terrorism task force and the Texas Safety Commission to bring community members, lawmakers and security experts together to identify ways to better protect Texans.

“Words alone will not deliver the bold solutions Texas needs in order to defeat the violence that has become far too commonplace in our state,” Bonnen said in a statement after announcing who would serve on the 13-member House panel. “The Texas House is putting words into action by forming this committee, and it will be well-served by the range of backgrounds, skillsets, and expertise these particular members provide. While the charges before this committee will be no simple undertaking, their importance cannot be overstated. I am grateful for the service of each of these members and know their readiness to take on the challenging work before them will translate into thoughtful, life-saving solutions for the State of Texas.”

Specifically, the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety is directed to:

Evaluate options for strengthening enforcement measures for current laws that prevent the transfer of firearms to felons and other persons prohibited by current law from possessing firearms

Assess challenges to the timely reporting of relevant criminal history information and other threat indicators to state and federal databases

Examine the role of digital media and technology in threat detection, assessment, reporting, and prevention, including the collaboration between digital media and law enforcement

Consider the ongoing and long-term workforce needs of the state related to cybersecurity, mental health, law enforcement, and related professionals

Evaluate current protocols and extreme risk indicators used to identify potential threats and consider options for improving the dissemination of information between federal, state, and local entities and timely and appropriate intervention of mental health professionals.

San Angelo Republican Drew Darby serves as the committee chair.

“The tragic shootings we’ve too often witnessed across our state, and most recently in El Paso and West Texas, require lawmakers to step up and be courageous in formulating real policy solutions to prevent future violence,” Rep. Darby said after it was announced he would lead the committee. “We grieve with the families and friends of victims, and we commit to them and all Texans that we will act now to protect the safety and the rights of citizens.”

Included in the panel members are representatives from El Paso and Odessa.

“There’s nothing easy about the work in front of us,” Rep. Joe Moody, an El Paso Democrat, tweeted. “I’ve always found that the more challenging the task, the more worthy and important it is, and nothing is more pressing than rejecting inaction in favor of the solutions Texans demand.”

The committee will be required to submit a preliminary assessment to Speaker Bonnen by the first week of December, as well as produce progress reports and a final report.

In response to the shootings, Abbott issued eight executive orders, aiming to “achieve several objectives to better protect our communities and our residents from mass shootings.”

Upon the announcement of the creation of the interim legislative committees, Abbott said:

“Texas will not stand by and allow violence to continue to rip apart our families and communities. As I said in Odessa, words alone are inadequate as we face this challenge. Words must be followed by meaningful action to prevent these senseless and devastating attacks. I applaud the House and Senate for establishing these committees, and Texas lawmakers have my full support as we work together to put an end to this violence. These committees, alongside the Domestic Terrorism Task Force and the Texas Safety Commission, are vital to our ongoing efforts to respond to these recent tragedies and protect innocent life. Texans stand as a united front against violence, and together, we will ensure a safer future for our state.” — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The committee on the Senate side will meet on Sept. 26.