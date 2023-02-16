EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fire killed four dogs and caused extensive damage to a home Thursday in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire on the 400 block of East May Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire and heavy smoke within the home.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and had the fire under control within 10 minutes. While clearing the home, firefighters discovered four dogs that perished during the fire.

No other injuries were reported. The fire displaced the homeowner who received assistance from the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health team.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home received extensive fire, smoke and water damage.