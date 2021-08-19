Hot off ‘Low & Slow,’ El Paso Museum of History to open Lucha Libre exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hot off the success of its ‘Low & Slow’ lowrider exhibit, the El Paso Museum of History is ready to open a new exhibit celebrating Lucha Libre.

‘Lucha Libre: Stories from the Ring’ will be unveiled next Thursday, August 26 with a special event from 6 to 8 p.m.

The opening will feature live music and luchadores from EP Heroes Lucha Libre.

“The exhibition tells the history of Lucha Libre, its connections to the border region, and the stories that have come from the sport,” according to a Facebook post by the City of El Paso.

‘Lucha Libre: Stories from the Ring’ will be on display from August 26 until March 13 of next year.