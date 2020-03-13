Hospitals taking precautions amid Coronavirus outbreak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Medical Center is making changes in keeping with CDC recommendations regarding travel restrictions.

The hospital remains at the same hours of operation, and UMC officials say they have previously conducted epidemic exercises for staff members.

New entry and screening procedures have been put into place for all UMC Associates, EPCH Associates, Texas Tech physicians and staff, vendors, visitors, and partners.

UMC says they have specific procedures and protocols in place for anyone who presents any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The hospital will not restrict travel to staff members, however, they urge everyone to report where they went.

A message was sent out to all staff members telling them that if they plan on traveling they will not be allowed to return to work until 14 days after their return to El Paso.

The hospital is taking these measures to ensure that they maintain the highest level of safety for its patients and employees.

Hospital officials saying all visitors, including vendors, will be screened at entry points.

Visitors will be given colored wrist bands that will be changed daily and will be asked to remove the bands upon leaving the hospital.

Visitors will be limited to two per patient and must be over the age of 18 and have screened negative.

“We continue to work with our staff and physicians to educate them on appropriate procedures and will work with the El Paso Public Health Department on any future public health concerns,” hospital officials said.