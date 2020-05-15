Hospitals of Providence thanking El Paso community with drive-by parade

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is thanking those El Pasoans who have shown love and support for all hospital workers during National Hospital Week and during this COVID-19 pandemic.

As National Hospital Week comes to an end the Hospitals of Providence will thank the community with an El Paso Day celebration at all four of The Hospitals of Providence campuses.

A “Thank You El Paso Drive-by Parade” will be held on May 15 at 10 a.m. at all four Providence campuses.

According to a release, hospital employees will wear their El Paso shirts to show their gratitude to the community.

Employee family members and EMS have been encouraged to drive-by and be part of the parade festivities as well.

