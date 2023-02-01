EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence want to let the Borderland know why it’s important to obtain a CPR certification.

Before performing CPR on an individual, Education Coordinator Matthew Crawford says, the first thing you need to do is stay calm. Second, make sure the person is responsive, if not, open their airway by lifting their chin up and start giving CPR.

“For an adult it’s 30 compressions, to two ventilations. For a child, infant, if it’s two people performing CPR on a child or an infant, it should be 15 compressions to two ventilations…if it’s me by myself it be 30 and two,” said Crawford.

Crawford tells KTSM, the time duration to perform CPR is two minutes with a total of five rounds. However, he adds if the individual is not responding, keep going until medics arrive.

In the meantime, an automated external defibrillator is also useful since it can guide the person performing CPR.

“Attach it to the patient, on the chest, upper right side and underneath the rib cage and you will just listen for the AED’s instructions and go from there.” said Crawford.

According to the American Heart Association, children as young as nine years old can retain and perform CPR as well.

Although Hospitals of Providence does not provide CPR classes. Crawford says you can find classes near you.

“You can go ahead and go to Fire Med, Revive Mobile Health, you can also go to El Paso Community College, Pro Action, and life ambulance can all go ahead and certify you in CPR.” said Crawford.

The following locations are as follows:

AHC and CPR Training: 6130 Montana Ste 219

Revive Mobile Health: 12285 Pellicano Dr

Redline Fire and Medical: 600 Hesse Dr. Spc B, Socorro, TX

Pro Action: 1400 George Dieter Dr, Ste 260

El Paso Community College 919 Hunter Dr 100 W Rio Grande Ave 9570 Gateway Blvd N 10700 Gateway East Blvd 6701 Desert Rd 9050 Viscount Blvd



