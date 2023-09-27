EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Project Search Student with The Hospitals of Providence was selected to become a member of the El Paso Locomotive FC soccer team for the day.

The announcement was made at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus.

Project Search is one of the many programs that the hospital participates in as an active member of the El Paso community.

The program aids students with disabilities by placing them in work environments where they obtain necessary real-life workplace skills to help them gain active employment.

“The Locomotive Player of the Day will then join the team for training on Thursday, September 28, and cap off the fun and exciting experience with recognition at Southwest University Park on Wednesday, October 4, for Locomotive’s final home match of the regular season against San Diego Loyal SC, which will be presented by The Hospitals of Providence,” according to El Paso Locomotive FC.