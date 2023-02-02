EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus celebrated the renovation and opening of its new $2 million-dollar Cardiac Catheterization (Cath) Lab Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients in the El Paso community. Cardiac cath labs provide specialized areas to allow cardiologists to perform minimally invasive tests and advanced cardiac procedures to diagnose and treat cardiac and peripheral vascular diseases.

The new cath lab uses the latest technology for both diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures such as angioplasty, stenting, atherectomy, cardiac rhythm management implants, and critical limb threatening ischemias.