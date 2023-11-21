EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence has announced plans to develop a “state-of-the-art” medical campus on Eastlake, the hospital announced in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The campus will include an acute care hospital, which will offer emergency services, radiology, cardiology, neurology and orthopedics. A medical office building will house physician clinics for primary care and specialty care.

“We are committed to fulfilling the health care needs of our community and this investment and development of a medical campus will certainly help to care for our neighbors and families in far East El Paso,” said Tasha Hopper, chief executive officer for The Hospitals of Providence East Campus and overseeing the Eastlake project.

“We are so excited about our plans for the Eastlake medical campus and our planned projects and investments will only further enhance access to health care services in this area,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Western Group president for Tenet Healthcare. “We could not be more proud to continue our tradition of growing with El Paso and improving access to care.”

Since 2017, The Hospitals of Providence has been a part of the Horizon City community with the opening of their Horizon City Campus.

“The expansion and addition of a medical campus will dramatically improve access to care to the surrounding communities including Horizon City, Socorro, Clint, and Fabens, among others,” according to the news release.