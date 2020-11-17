Hospitalizations staying in the thousands while death toll nears 800

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 994 new cases and 13 virus related deaths Tuesday morning.

According to epstrong.org the total number of positive cases in El Paso County is now 76,075, and the death toll is at 782.

Hospitalizations remain high, the city reporting 1,120 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, and 313 patients in the ICU.

40,353 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus, however, the number of active cases reported stands at 34,487.

