Hospitalizations in El Paso reaching a new peak; 1 new death reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso reports 206 new virus cases plus one additional death, Monday.

The El Paso Department of Public Health says the county now has 9,716 positive COVID-19 cases. The death reported today was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, bringing the death toll to 152.

As of today, there are 285 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in El Paso, which is 8 more patients than Sunday. 91 of those are in the ICU, and 36 are on ventilators.

Today, El Paso also reaches a new record with the number of active cases, reporting 3,685.

Monday is the first day El Paso has seen less than 350 cases since July 8.

