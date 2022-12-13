EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Patients at Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso got to design their own piece of customized jewelry.

It was part of the Kendra Cares event from the Kendra Scott team.

Patients and families said they enjoyed the “magic” of making their own piece of designer jewelry and smiles were seen as they wore their colorful new bling.

“Kendra Scott was founded on family, fashion and philanthropy, and philanthropy being a huge part of who we are, we believe that the purest form of success is giving back and that is why we are here today,” Iliana Silva, marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott.

The Kendra Scott team hopes to continue this event for many years to come.