EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence announced the purchase of 30 acres of land off Eastlake Boulevard in far East El Paso to build a hospital there.

This $15 million dollar land purchase investment “has been a multi-year journey to meet the growing healthcare needs of far East El Paso and Horizon City,” according to a news release announcing the purchase.

The plans for an Eastlake campus are to expand access to physician clinics and outpatient services, according to THOP.

The initial development of the medical complex is set to break ground in 2024, according to the announcement.

Nicholas Tejeda, group president, says the Hospitals of Providence is committed to growing with the community and the rapidly growing area in East El Paso.

The Hospitals of Providence is the largest health care network in the region with over 60 hospital, clinics and other facilities. In 2008, THOP opened an East Campus as the only hospital in the area to begin serving East El Paso and since then has continued its investment in East El Paso with the Hospitals of Providence Horizon City Hospital that was unveiled in 2017.

Nathan Worley, group chief strategy officer, says as the area continues to grow, they hope to grow with it and expand with an acute care hospital to meet the growing needs of the community.