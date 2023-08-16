EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hospice El Paso will be hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at their headquarters located at 1440 Miracle Way.

At the event, applicants will be able to complete their application in person and even receive a same-day job offer.

Positions that are open include nurse practitioner (NP), registered nurse (RN), licensed vocational nurse (LVN) certified nursing assistant (CNA), marketing liaison and chaplain.

“Hospice El Paso is growing in every way this year. With our growing number of patients, we need to increase our talent to provide the best quality of care for our palliative and hospice patients. This May, we opened our palliative care program, and currently have 40 patients. As the only non-profit hospice, and the only one able to provide pediatric hospice services, our need to find the best staff is crucial,” Dr. James Voiland, CEO of Hospice El Paso said.