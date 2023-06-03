EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horses Unlimited, a horse rescue ranch in El Paso County, is hosting their annual summer camps for kids. However, this camp goes beyond education as founder Victoria Davis is hoping the funds will mean new fencing for the ranch’s pasture.

“The horses that first come to our care are very skinny so they usually go straight to our pasture,” Davis said. “Our pasture was set up for five years and were now needing to redo it.”

During the camp, kids will learn the importance of horse maintenance. From brushing and stall cleaning to saddling and riding, campers will learn all about the animal and how to care for them.

Davis is hoping with enough participants in the camp, they will be able to install the new fence and other areas of the ranch that need upgrades.

“We always keep working with the horses and with the public to do as much as we can with the funds that come in so we’re going to do the best we can with what we can but if we have everything at once it will be a lot easier to do everything as a group project for our volunteers,” Davis said.

Paige McBride and Karla Alvarez are currently volunteers at Horses Unlimited who have learned the importance of caring for the animals. Both want new attendees of the camps to learn as much as they did and take those lesssons with them for future endeavors.

“It helps with learning and if someone wants to ride you can go to their house and they have a horse it will help,” McBride said.

“I think its good to learn about brushing and riding a horse to care for different animals and learn how to care for different species,” Alvarez said.

Horses Unlimited is the only horse rescue in the Borderland that takes in abandoned horses and gives them a new home. Davis is hopeful that education through these camps and other outlets will mean less horses looking for a family.

“Sometimes its not just abandonment. Sometimes people lose their job or something happens and it’s nice to know that your horse is going to be in a good home and not go home to home or go to an auction or a kill pen,” Davis said.

The camps will be held June 5-9 and July 10-14. Information: (915) 491-7653.

