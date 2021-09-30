Horror film festival to take place this spooky season in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For those who love the thrill of horror films, it’s time to get your popcorn ready this spooky season.



Oculto, Festival de Cine de Terror en la Frontera is a horror film festival that happens on both sides of the border in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas. This is the first year that the film fest will take place in the Sun City.



Organizers of Oculto, who are from the Borderland region, said the vision is to provide viewers a unique cinematic horror experience and to continue growing its audience who love terror and fright.



“We have been working on this festival since early March, and now we are extremely excited to share the culmination of so much work for you to enjoy,” said Cabe Tejeda, festival director of Oculto.



The films featured in the festival range from local to international.



Horror fans can attend the festival in El Paso on October 22 and 23 at Loft Light Studio (315 S El Paso St.). The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $15.

After that, the festival will roll out to our sister city Juárez on October 29, 30 and 31 at Avenida Abraham Lincoln 787 Zona Pronaf.



To buy tickets for the film festival in El Paso, click here. For more information and updates about Oculta, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.