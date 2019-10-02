Hornedo Middle School placed on lockout due to domestic situation, EPISD officials said

News

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hornedo Middle School has been placed on lockout, meaning no one can enter the campus, while a domestic situation is taken care of, district officials said.

According to the El Paso Independent School District, the school was placed on lockout Wednesday morning as a safety precaution. During a lockout, class continues as it normally would, but outside visitors are not allowed inside.

“We have been made aware of a domestic situation that may impact the Hornedo community,” a statement from the district said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have placed the campus on lockout. Instruction and operations will continue as scheduled. However, no visitors will be allowed in the school.”

