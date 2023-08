EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Horizon Police is responding to a fatal crash in Horizon Blvd. between Gretna and Rochelle Wednesday night, Aug. 23.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. At least one person has died on the scene.

At this time, several blocks are blocked in Horizon Blvd. as police investigate.

KTSM is working to gather more information from Horizon Police and details will be provided as they become available.