HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon Police Department responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Horizon Blvd. near Darrington at 2:50 a.m.

According to police, the male pedestrian died at the scene Monday morning. No further details the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KTSM for updates.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.