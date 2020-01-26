Horizon Police find woman dead inside home

Horizon Police at the 15000 block of Ashford Street.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was found dead in a Horizon home Saturday morning according to a press release sent by the El Paso County Sheriffs Office.

Horizon Police responded to a residence located at the 15000 block of Ashford Street for a welfare check.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said the woman was dead when police arrived.

Horizon Police requested that the El Paso County Sheriffs Office take over the investigation.

Authorities said the investigation is in the early stages, so no additional information is available at this time.

