EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon City Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a series of thefts in the Horizon area.

Police arrested David Acosta and he was booked into El Paso County Detention Facility under a $7,000 bond for burglary of vehicles. Horizon Police say Acosta is a “confirmed Chuco Tango” gang member.

According to Horizon City Police, they were called out to a burglary of vehicle call on Monday, July 3, in the 13600 block of Baja Vista Court. Officers obtained video footage of a man carrying stolen items but he could not be identified at the time.

Officers sent the case over to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.

At about 10:40 a.m. Saturday July 8, officers learned about a stolen item being purchased through Facebook Marketplace. They also learned that the purchase would take place in person with the possible suspect at a local doughnut shop.

When officers arrived, they were able to identify the male suspect from the previous video footage they had obtained.

Horizon Police say Acosta is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries.