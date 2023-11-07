EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Horizon City man has been arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, according to the city’s Police Department.

At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, Horizon City Police officers were dispatched to the 15000 block of Ashford Street about a suspicious man in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Frank Salvador Ortega sitting in a vehicle that matched the description they had received.

During their investigation, police say they learned that Ortega had entered another vehicle shortly before they arrived.

He was placed under arrest and charged with burglary of vehicle. He was transported to El Paso County Detention Center and was given a $7,500 bond.