EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Horizon City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three individuals who allegedly damaged and destroyed the Horizon Golf Course earlier this year in January, the police department shared via a Facebook post.

Officers say they responded to a call in January at the Horizon Golf Course located on the 1600 block of Ashford St. in reference to three individuals who allegedly damaged the golf course and resulted in ‘pecuniary loss’, officials say.

Officials add that the three individuals can be seen through a surveillance camera operating several golf carts.

There is no information about the extent to the property damage.

For more information contact call 915-852-1046.