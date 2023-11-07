EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old man was recently arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had several outstanding warrants out of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Horizon City Police Department.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 5, at around 11:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in Horizon City.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver, Eduardo Campos, 23, had three outstanding warrants out of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from September 2023.

Police say the outstanding warrants were for assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest, and assault on a peace officer with a total bond of $29,500.

Campos was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.