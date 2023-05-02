EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old man was arrested after creating a drunken disturbance and resisting arrest at a Walmart, Horizon City Police said.

According to Horizon Police, the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Walmart store at 13900 Horizon Boulevard.

An off-duty officer working security for the store was called over to the grocery section for a disturbance.

Witnesses told the officer that a man had been making obsence gestures.

The officer then saw the man, later identified as Luis Asai, bump into a Walmart employee.

The officer made contact with Luis who showed “obvious signs of being under the influence,” according to the news release.

Police say Asai refused to identify himself and resisted arrested.

He was eventually arrested and transported to the El Paso County Detention Center. He is facing charges for public intoxication, failure to identify and resisting arrest.