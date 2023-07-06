EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 39-year-old man from Horizon City and a 60-year-old man from Fort Hancock are dead after a head on collision happened on I-10 near Sierra Blanca on Wednesday, July 5, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says at around 2:47 a.m., Miguel Angel Soto, 60, was traveling westbound in a Jeep Wrangler on the eastbound lanes of I-10. Ivan Balderrama Hermes, 39, was traveling eastbound in a Ford F250 Pickup truck and collided head on with the Jeep Wrangler.

DPS says Soto was ejected and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Both drivers were declared dead at the scene by Hudspeth Justice of the Peace.

There was also a 41-year-old man who was a passenger in the pickup truck at the time of the collision and was transported to a local hospital.