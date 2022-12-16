EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Horizon City Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 16 at approximately 1:21 a.m., an officer was checking the parking lot of the Pockets Bar and Restaurant when he overheard a disturbance as well as yelling said to be a short distance from his location.

The officer was then flagged down by the victim’s girlfriend and informed her boyfriend had been hit in the face with a glass beer bottle in an unprovoked assault by Raul David Meza. The officer attempted to detain Meza as he was in his vehicle, but the subject reportedly fled the scene and led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Horizon City Police Department with the pursuit and apprehension of Meza. The subject was then charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle. Meza was then taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility and booked with a total bond of $35, 000. The victim of the assault was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.