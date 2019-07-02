Horizon City water restrictions to continue through Fourth of July holiday

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Residents in Horizon City are being asked to continue following water restrictions.

The restrictions came after a well became non-operational.

Water in Horizon City is run by the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District. Vice President, Todd A. Burner released the statement to the community:

“The water supply in the Horizon Regional MUD service area is holding steady due to the efforts of the community in conserving. The District appreciates the efforts the community is making and continues working on repairing the water well. Please continue the conversation efforts throughout the holiday period.” Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Vice President Todd A. Burner

Officials have said the Horizon community will be notified when the well is repaired and can resume regular consumption.